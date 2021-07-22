Heist Simulator lets you design and share your own devious heist levels

From GTA 5 to Monaco to Payday 2, I never get tired of pulling off heists in videogames. Putting together a team of colorful, highly skilled characters. Using stealth, subterfuge, and coordination to infiltrate a secure location. Stealing something valuable or getting completely busted. You son of a bitch, I'm in.

Today publisher No More Robots (Hypnospace Outlaw, Descenders) announced Heist Simulator, a bank job strategy game that lets you assemble the perfect team for the heist of your dreams. And when you've mastered the art of the heist, you can design and plan your own heist levels and share them with other players. Check out the announcement trailer above.

How heists actually work in Heist Simulator is a little unclear, as the trailer doesn't show a heck of a lot of gameplay. There are brief glimpses of selecting actions for a team of agents, which take them through the map to the goal and then to an escape point outside. You can see one agent sitting at a keyboard with a headset, one opening the massive vault, and another appears to be putting on a disguise. But most of the trailer focuses on designing and building elaborate heist locations.

"Whether it's action-packed heists, stealthy campaigns, puzzle-based setups, narrative jobs, escape the room style ordeals... the tools available as part of Heist Simulator allow for a whole host of different types of heist to be created and shared," reads the press release from publisher No More Robots.

We don't have an exact release date for Heist Simulator, only that it's coming later in 2021. In the meantime, you can try out a test version of the game's heist creation tools right now on Steam.