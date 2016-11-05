Hearthstone interview: Priest's revival, future balance changes, and the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan

Blizzard just announced Hearthstone's next expansion, the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan. You can see all the announced cards here, but we sat down with the Hearthstone team at BlizzCon to talk more in-depth about what's coming. Priest looks primed for a powerful revival, and tri-class cards like the legendary Kazakus are sure to shake up deckbuilding. Watch the video above to see our full conversation, including if we can expect more frequent balance changes after the recent nerfs.