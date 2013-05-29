Hardware: Shipbreakers trailer shows first in-game footage

When Blackbird Interactive announced Hardware: Shipbreakers , the free-to-play sci-fi strategy from the creators of Homeworld, they chose to focus on the mood, rather than the action. This first gameplay reveal is no different, capturing the dusty wilderness of the graveyard planet LM-27, and the tension that exists between the competing factions of prospectors, each looking to haul some prize space salvage.

It shows what appears to be a very different RTS experience. And this bears out in the game's brief description , which suggests survival will take more than just strategically overcoming the opposition's units:

"Hunt for riches among a graveyard of derelict starships on the mysterious planet, LM-27. Reclaim precious cargo and adopt exotic technologies from the space-wrecks littered across the desert wasteland. Combat hostile competitors, equally desperate for wealth. Survive harsh storms and burning temperatures. Endure the poisonous and grinding dust that wears down man and machine alike. If you survive these, fortune can be your reward.

"Or death in the sand your lonely fate."

You can sign up for the game's upcoming beta here . For guaranteed access, however, you'll need the pricey First Wave VIP Package , available for $99.99.