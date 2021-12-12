Halo Infinite getting a Slayer playlist this week

Audio player loading…

343 Industries has four new playlists coming to Halo Infinite this Tuesday, December 14th 2021. Per a member of the 343 Industries communications team playlists for "Slayer, Fiesta, FFA, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will all be added via a services update."



It's pretty clearly in response to player requests for a way to play the very basic, very iconic Halo mode. 343 had noted last week that the delay in Slayer for Infinite was due to bigger plans for the playlist with new variants. "To address player feedback for Slayer in the near term, we'll be releasing a basic Slayer offering to start and will look to bolster and expand with more variants in a future update," said a statement on Reddit from 343 employee ske7ch.

You wanted some playlist updates? We've got some coming next week!!! pic.twitter.com/zYjEme7lMWDecember 11, 2021 See more

A more complex Slayer playlist will come after the team takes a holiday break. The update on the 14th will also include adjustments to challenges, especially by removing some "particularly frustrating mode-specific ones," as well as adding brand new challenges for the new playlists. There will also be a challenge category for accumulating player score.

The community around Halo Infinite has, in the words of our Natalie Clayton, "become feral" in the space between the release of the multiplayer beta and the release of Singleplayer. Last weekend, the subreddit got so toxic that mods locked it down as players waged flame wars over challenges, gameplay, and what game modes were and weren't available at any given time.