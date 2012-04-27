Popular

Guild Wars 2 World vs. World PvP: 20 minutes of footage, plus commentary!

While I was at ArenaNet I had the chance to play a decent amount of Guild Wars 2's World vs. World PvP mode. In this video, Graham and I talk you through two fortress assaults. In one, my team is on the offensive. In the other, we're mounting a heroic attempt to break an enemy siege. We discuss how the mode differs from regular PvP, the minute-to-minute strategy of defending your territory, and the inner lives of Guild Wars 2's implacable transport goat things.

For more on World vs World PvP, check out our preview . Are you taking part in the Guild Wars 2 beta weekend, readers? If so, will you be giving World vs. World a try?

