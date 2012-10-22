Guild Wars 2 Halloween update video: Chris and Tom try on costumes, throw things at kids

Guild Wars 2's 'Shadow of the Mad King' update launches tonight, adding Halloween-themed decorations, mini-games and events throughout the human kingdom of Kryta. In this video, Tom S and I take a quick look at the redesigned Lion's Arch and Mists areas, some spooky costumes, and a few of the new items. We also throw heavy vegetables at children, which is neither appropriate nor advisable.

There's more to this update than a Halloween re-skin: Shadow of the Mad King also adds a number of new events accross the world, including Skritt thieves that players will have to chase down if they want to reclaim stolen treasure. There's a set of new dungeons, including Vexa's Lab, described by ArenaNet as a set of environmental puzzles inspired by M. C. Escher.

You'll also be able to take on the Modus Sceleris, a guild of NPC troublemakers, and help the Durmand Priory track down anomalies as part of the quest to stop the Mad King himself.

Are you looking forward to jumping into Guild Wars 2 tonight, readers? If you've had a break since launch, is this update enough to tempt you back?