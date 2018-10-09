G.Skill’s ‘double capacity’ RAM modules stand tall to make room for more memory

G.Skill has a found a way to stand out among a crowded field of DDR4 RAM kits, which is no easy task these days—even sorting by kits that have RGB lighting (if you're into that) does little to narrow the field. So, G.Skill went and announced a double capacity memory line that crams more memory chips onto taller UDIMM modules.

"Up until now, 16 DRAM ICs per module was the maximum quantity of memory chips on standard UDIMM memory solutions. For this major technological limitation breakthrough, G.Skill worked together with the Asus ROG team to develop a brand new customized PCB solution that doubles per module capacity to 32 DRAM ICs," G.Skill says.

This effectively increases memory density up to 32GB per module with current 8Gb DRAM chips. As such, G.Skill's new Trident Z RGB DC DDR4 64GB memory kits consist of a pair of two 32GB modules rather than four 16GB sticks of RAM.

There are some caveats with this approach. For one, the PCBs that these chips sit on are physically bigger than standard UDIMM modules. G.Skill didn't provide exact measurements, but did offer up that Trident Z RGB DC kits are taller than other lines of Trident Z memory.

The other caveat is compatibility. Support is limited to three specific Asus Z390 motherboards, those being the ROG Z390 Maximus XI Apex, ROG Maximus XI Gene, and ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming.

Two of those motherboards are small form factor (SFF) boards, and one is a larger extended ATX (E-ATX) model. All three have only two DIMM slots, and that's really the purpose of this memory kit. By doubling the capacity of these modules, users can stuff more RAM onto this dual-DIMM slot boards than they otherwise could have.

G.Skill is making available three different Trident Z RGB DC memory kits, all of which consist of two 32GB modules for 64GB total. They include 3000MHz (F4-3000C14D-64GTZDC) and 3200MHz (F4-3300C14D-64GTZDC) kits with 14-14-14-34 timings, and another 3200MHz kit (F4-3200C14D-64GTZDCB) with 14-15-15-35 timings.