Gorgeous fan-made Outcast sequel: shots and a demo

The sublime 1999 adventure game Outcast never got an official sequel, so now it's getting an unofficial one. A group of its fans are making their own follow-up in the Crysis engine, which sounds unlikely until you see what they'd done so far. It's already beautiful - and playable. The version they released last month is just a technology demo, but it's free for anyone to play: it works with the Crysis Wars trial, which you can download here . Patch it , then grab the mod from Mod DB , and look at these pretty pictures while it downloads.

More great shots by Duncan Harris at Dead End Thrills , where we saw this.