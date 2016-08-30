GOG launches a new, DRM-free payment system called GOG Wallet

GOG has rolled out a new, “highly-requested quality of life feature” called GOG Wallet. As the name suggests, it's a new way to pay for your purchase on the site, but GOG says it has the added benefit of helping customers avoid high international banking fees, and also simplifies the process of recovering store credits through the “Fair Price Package,” which refunds the difference of a game's price if it costs less in the US than in your home region.

Funds can be added to your GOG wallet in amounts ranging from $5 to $500, using whatever payment method you like. Funds in the wallet will never expire, and can be combined with other payment methods when purchasing games, if you wanted to do that for some reason.

The convenience of the wallet, and the funds therein, will also obviously facilitate those impulse purchases that are tempting, but not quite tempting enough to compel you to get up from your comfortable chair and go look for your actual wallet, which you may have left in the car. Or... did I? Ugh, what a hassle. Maybe I'll just keep playing Fallout.

Maybe that's just me.

Either way, the GOG Wallet is live now and waiting for you to shove money into it, which you can do at GOG.com.

