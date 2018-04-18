GOG is getting user profiles 'very soon'

GOG has revealed that user profiles are on the way to its digital storefront, and to prepare for it three new privacy options have been added to the existing GOG account settings. The new options, available from the Privacy tab, enable visibility settings for games, friends, and your profile summary, each of which can be set to "everyone," "friends only," or "me only."

The site isn't saying much about the new profiles right now, "as we want you guys to experience it first-hand rather than reading some PR bla-bla," GOG PR guy elcook wrote on the site forum. "Before it all goes live and will be available for you, we need to deal with all the formalities—launching profiles means adding new privacy settings on our end. We want to give you a heads-up, and that’s why today we’ve introduced the three new privacy settings on your GOG account, all connected to the profiles."

Elcook said he was letting word of the officially-unannounced feature slip early because forum users are "the most dedicated" members of GOG's audience, and "are also the most sensitive for such changes." One element he did reveal is that users won't be able to toggle the visibility of individual games in their collections: "Unfortunately, it's either all or none," he wrote.

GOG didn't say when user profiles will make their debut, but they're expected "very, very soon." We'll let you know when they show up.