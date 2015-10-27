GOG adds D&D: Ravenloft, Dark Sun and Krynn

Just when you thought GOG.com had plundered every last attic and charity shop in its search for (sometimes) good old games, it discover yet more obscure RPGs with lovely pixel art, overwhelming interfaces, and great character portraits (I mean, just look at that moustache dude up there). GOG's latest acquisitions are three Dungeons & Dragons series: Ravenloft, Krynn, and Dark Sun. Have you heard of any of those?

They all sound pretty interesting to me. The Ravenloft pack comprises Ravenloft: Strahd's Possession and its follow-up, Stone Prophet, two dungeon crawlers set in a dark, gothic, Egypt-esque landscape. The Krynn trilogy is set in the Dragonlance world, while the two-game Dark Sun set takes place in a "vast, savage world, sun-scorched and wind-scraped", so remember to bring some suntan lotion.

Each pack will set you back £6.59, or whatever that is in your local currency.