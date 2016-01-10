Give Fallout 4 a Borderlands-style look

This week on the Mod Roundup, extend the reach Rico's grappling hook—infinitely—in Just Cause 3, and take Borderlands' cel-shaded look and smear it all over to Fallout 4. Plus, fight your way through a deadly theme park in a mod for Dying Light.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Grappling Options, for Just Cause 3

Download link

Just Cause 3 is a game about taking mayhem to the limit. But who needs limits? This mod by Qub1 removes the distance limit on your grappling hook, meaning if there's an object loaded into the map, you can grapple to it, even if it's a distant building or mountaintop. Hang on tight.

Harran The Ride, for Dying Light

Download link

This impressive looking mod for Dying Light takes place in an abandoned theme park in which survivors have been trapped. There are new cutscenes and weapons, a radio station called ZombieFM, collectibles, custom voice work, and a few more hidden goodies and surprises. You can check out a trailer here.

Cel-Shaded SweetFX/Reshade EMB, for Fallout 4

Download link

I am personally not a huge fan of Borderlands-style cel-shading, but I have to admit if looks pretty neat when applied to in Fallout 4. Reddit user 'Reddit_is_wrong' started out using a SweetFX preset for Fallout 4 and adjusted the .ini file to give it those thick edges and comic page look. Here's the thread that gives you the .ini file and a list of other mods being used to bring that style to life in your own game.