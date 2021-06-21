Give Dad Geralt the flannel shirt he deserves with this Witcher 3 mod

Geralt was among the videogame dads celebrating Father's Day on the internet, and deservedly so. But if you think Ciri's adoptive father deserves more than just a tweet in recognition of his efforts, here's the mod for you: Flannel Shirts Standalone DLC.

This collection of checked shirts in a variety of colors will make Geralt look like a lumberjack, or at least a Gen X dad who still owns a bunch of Soundgarden albums. It adds five shirts to merchants in Novigrad, Velen, and Skellige, as well as a special "limited edition" samurai flannel in honor of Cyberpunk 2077. Modder 18mic11 suggests pairing that with the Black Unicorn Katana mod so that Geralt can not only wield an appropriate weapon for a cyberpunk fan, but pair it with the perfect accessory—since said mod also comes with a pair of aviator glasses.

If you're looking for more mods, perhaps less whimsical ones, we've put together the best mods for The Witcher 3. You'll find a bunch of tweaks to the graphics, HUD, map, and combat, as well as the vital addition of a mod that lets you jump in shallow water. And the possibly less vital addition of a mod that makes Geralt look like Henry Cavill. Enjoy!