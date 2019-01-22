Gigabyte's RTX 2080 graphics card is on sale for $639 right now

The original starting price of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card was $799, but in the months since its release, most models have dropped in price. Now you can get Gigabyte's RTX 2080 WindForce card for $639.00 from Newegg's eBay store—a $61 discount from the original price, and about $100-250 cheaper than most other 2080 cards.

This card has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, Gigabyte's custom 'WINDFORCE 3X' cooling system with alternate spinning fans, RGB lighting, and a metal backplate. It also has a core clock of 1710 MHz. Beyond that, it's identical to every RTX 2080 graphics card—you'll be able to play just about every game in existence at maximum quality.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.