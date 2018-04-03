Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 begins next week

Ubisoft's deep-woods drug bust shooter Ghost Recon Wildlands will kick off Year 2 on April 10 with the launch of Special Operations 1, the first of four major updates planned for the year. Each Special Operation will have its own theme, campaign updates with free missions and special challenges and rewards, and other "highly community-requested features."

Special Operations 1 will include a new teammate customization option, "the number one feature requested by the community," which will enable players to dress up their teammates' outfits with the items they've unlocked for their own character. Also in the op is a new PvP game mode called "Sabotage," with five exclusive maps and the first of six new PvP classes coming in Year 2, and a themed (but not named) PvE mission. It will also contain the content that had been planned for the fifth and sixth updates listed on the original Ghost War development roadmap.

A Ghost Recon Wildlands: Year 2 pass, offering a week of early access to all six new Year 2 classes, an exclusive customization pack, and eight Battle Crates (four Special Ops and four Ghost War), will also be available for purchase for $30. More information, including the theme of Special Operations 1, will be revealed "soon."