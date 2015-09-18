Ghost Recon Wildlands video talks authenticity

One of our most anticipated games, Ghost Recon Wildlands is an open world co-op shooter about dismantling drug rings in Bolivia. The latest video from Ubi discusses the prep the team put in before working on the game. They say they spoke to the CIA in South America, consulted experts, did training exercises with special forces, chatted to drug enforcement officers and more. Tom Clancy's Thom Clancy even makes an appearance.

Authenticity tends to vanish when four friends jump in and start driving dirtbikes into cacti. I'm interested in the open-ended approach you can take to the world map. We'll have to wait and see how dynamic that really is when the game launches next year. Check out the first video and screenshots for some in-game action.