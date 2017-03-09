How to immediately find one of Ghost Recon: Wildlands' best sniper rifles

None of this says 'ghost' to me.

In Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ massive map, one of the greatest tactical joys comes from hands-off infiltration in the form of sniping enemy soldiers from far away. But without a trusty sniper rifle, you’re only left with the OK weapons Wildlands drip feeds you through its early story missions. To hell with waiting, I say. You can get one of the better sniper rifles, the MSR, the moment you start.

To find the MSR, open your map and highlight the Montuyoc region. Place a way point at the far west side of the region, grab a car, and start driving. If you stay on the road, most enemy factions will leave you be, even though the Montuyoc security rating is five skulls. I don’t know what a skull designates, but five of them in a row? Pretty spooky.

If your path charts you through a hot portion of the map, just make an off road detour. Most vehicles in Wildlands don’t have trouble driving up steep inclines and over boulders that would turn a genuine all terrain vehicle into scraps.

As you drive, new previously darkened portions of the map light up, revealing nearby points of interest and unlocking fast travel checkpoints, so don’t worry about accidentally getting into a firefight. When you respawn, you’ll be able to fast travel back without issue.

Drive far enough west, and you’ll run into Araca Village. Just south of it is Choza Padre Mine, our destination. Don’t drive in like you own the place though. Going in quietly is easier than fighting off hordes of enemy soldiers.

Follow the light blue line for a good time.

The outdoor section has four soldiers keeping watch, including one sniper from atop a the westernmost building. Crawl the perimeter slowly, taking them out with silenced weapons one by one, unless you want to practice sync shots with friends and AI teammates. Once you’ve cleared out those four, look to the eastern section of the area to find the entrance to the mine.

Use binoculars, a drone, and night vision to safely tag and take out a few enemies within your immediate line of sight. Go straight in and take the first left you see. Continue on, crouched, listening for enemies and headshotting them with a silenced weapon. There will likely be one or two patrolling the tunnels.

Eventually, you’ll come to a dead end and the weapon case we’re looking for. Open it to find the MSR sniper rifle.

Check out the stats on this sucker. To really make use of it, you’ll need to find a few modifications, but its damage, accuracy, range, and penetration stats are much better than anything you’d find in the early game otherwise. Fast travel out of there and take it for a spin on those early missions. Give it a nice paint job. Tell your friends. Hold it at night. Write little adventure stories about it. It’s yours now.