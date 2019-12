[VAMS id="62yfU62Lz1zw5"]

Ubisoft's free-to-play multiplayer shooter, Ghost Recon Online will be heading into closed beta on March 5. Blues news mention that you can sign up for a slot now on the Ghost Recon Online site. The new trailer above shows off the three classes. Cowardly long-range shooty man (recon), mid-range shooty man (assault) and mad-gadget man (specialist). You can see more of the interesting super-weapons each class can wield in the recent Ghost Recon Online gadgets trailer .