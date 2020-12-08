Ghost Of Tsushima wins the publicly voted 'Player's Voice' at The Game Awards

Sucker Punch Productions' PS4 exclusive, Ghost Of Tsushima, has won the 'Player's Voice' category as part of this year's The Game Awards. As the title of the award suggests, the public has voted in favour of the samurai adventure which went up against other titles including Hades, Doom Eternal, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Naughty Dog's juggernaut The Last of Us Part 2.

Although many are celebrating Ghost Of Tsushima's win, there are suspicions that The Game Awards' website was hacked, placing Tsushima in first place. A Redditor captured a screenshot of the website that shows Ghost of Tsushima having 100% of the votes and the other entries having 0%.

Millions of you voted, and now, the results are official: GHOST OF TSUSHIMA from @SuckerPunchProd and @PlayStation is your choice for #TheGameAwards Player's Voice Award.https://t.co/Pret6WkaxiCongratulations! pic.twitter.com/aszm9klkUADecember 8, 2020

Whether this was a hack, a glitch, or something else entirely happened behind the scenes is unclear, but up until that point the votes for Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 were neck and neck for the win. Both The Game Awards and Geoff Keighley have confirmed the results of the vote, and without caveat or comment on any foul play.

Both Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 were met with a positive reception when they released earlier this year, so it seems in-line that Tsushima could have taken the win fairly, albeit a bit unusual as The Last of Us Part 2 has been dominating game awards. In the Golden Joysticks in November, it won a plethora of awards including, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, Best PlayStation Game of the Year and, Ultimate Game of the Year.

There are still a couple of days until The Game Awards kicks-off with the ceremony taking place on December 11. Including the Player's Voice award, Ghost Of Tsushima has been nominated for a total of eight awards and The Last of Us Part 2 has been nominated for eleven awards. Both games are in the fight pit for the big shiny title of Game of the Year.