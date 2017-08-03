Get Doom for 55 percent off this week

It was an extremely pleasant surprise when last year's Doom reboot turned out to be fantastic. If you've been thinking about playing it, then today's a good day to buy in, as you can get Doom on Bundle Stars for 55 percent off.

According to James' review, Doom's campaign "found a sweet spot nestled somewhere between nostalgia and modernity," which is a spot often searched for but rarely found. It's just a shame the multiplayer modes didn't take off in the same way.

It's full price everywhere else right now, so this is the best offer you'll find for the next four days until the deal runs out.

