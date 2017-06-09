Get a PNY GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card for $185

Are you itching to upgrade your graphics card? If so, you can scratch that itch by heading over to Amazon or Newegg Newegg and picking up a PNY GeForce GTX 1060 (VCGGTX10603PB) graphics card at a discount today.

Both online retailers have the PNY card marked down to $185 outright, without any promo codes to enter to mail-in-rebates to mess with. That's a pretty good deal, just be aware that this SKU has 3GB of GDDR5 memory instead of 6GB.

PNY's card sticks to Nvidia's reference clocks—the GPU has a base clockspeed of 1,506MHz that can boost up to 1,708MHz. However, it sports a custom dual-fan cooling solution and a limited lifetime warranty (provided you register your card with PNY).

You can pick this card up on sale at Amazon here and Newegg here.

