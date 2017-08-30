Get 9 games for super cheap in the Indie Legends bundle

For the next seven days over on Bundle Stars you can grab the Indie Legends 6 Bundle. While not all of the 9 games in the bundle could actually be considered "indie legends," there are some recognizable names in there, and many that are worth your time and money.

The Indie Legends 6 Bundle contains:

Goat Simulator

The Final Station

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut

Clustertruck

I Am Bread

Chroma Squad

Cortex Command

Unbox: Newbie's Adventure

Vanguard Princess - Director's Cut Complete

All of these games combined are going for lower than the price of just one of them at normal price. Bundle Stars says you're saving 97 percent, although you can find a few of these games at lower prices elsewhere usually. As a whole though, this is easily the best price you'll find this selection of games for this week.

