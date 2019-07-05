Geralt's gorgeous hair gets some love in this Witcher 3 mod

The Witcher 3 might not have spawned the sort of mod community that Skyrim enjoys, but four years (!) on, people are still are still working away on it. One of the newest additions spruces up Geralt's magnificent mane. After all, his hair is one of the game's most important characters.

"It bothered me how bad the LOD for some of the Hairworks hairstyles was," says modder BlurredNotions. "So I increased it for all of them."

Along with making the monster slayer's hair and beard more detailed, BlurredNotions also tweaked the physics values, making the hair more responsive at framerates higher than 60. The physics tweak is an optional file, and you can download the LOD increase on its own.

Download the mod here, and here are the best Witcher 3 mods.

A bunch of new snaps from The Witcher Netflix adaptation appeared recently, showing off Geralt and Yennefer. Twitter was a bit mean about Cavill's Geralt wig, but I reckon he's a pretty good match for his digital counterpart. Good bum, too.