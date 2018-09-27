Geralt turns up in Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 'story teaser'

CD Projekt announced today that Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, the 30-hour Witcher-based RPG that somehow grew out of a Witcher 3 mini-game, is now available for preorder. The studio also ran down the bonus content that will come with the game, although co-founder Marcin Iwiński clarified that preordering is not necessary to get it.

"Pre-orders start later today and Thronebreaker includes some pretty awesome digital goodies. However—and I think it’s important to add this—these are not exclusive to gamers who pre-order," Iwiński said. "When buying our games, everyone gets the same in-game content. Doesn’t matter if you pre-order it or buy it after launch."

"We don’t want to lure you in with ‘exclusive item’ bullshit. For us, pre-orders are all about the anticipation and excitement, and—most importantly—showing support for the studios and games you love. So, if what you see and read in the previews appeals to you, we welcome your pre-order with open arms. However, if you need more time and would rather wait for reviews, do take your time and buy post-launch—you won’t miss out on any of the goodies."

Along with the base game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will also include the soundtrack, a digital edition of Dark Horse's Gwent: Art of the Witcher Card Game art book, concept art including a map of Lyria, a digital copy of the Witcher graphic novel Fox Children (also by Dark Horse), and bonus titles, avatars, and premium card kegs.

CD Projekt also dropped a new "story teaser" today, although it doesn't actually have much to say except that if you come at the Queen, you best not miss. But it does feature a brief appearance by Geralt, who as far as I know hasn't featured in previous promos. The lead character in Thronebreaker is Meve, Queen of Lyria and Rivia, who knighted Geralt for his valor at the Battle for the Bridge on the Yaruga—an event not seen in the games, but told in the novel Baptism of Fire.

Wes recently spent a couple of hours playing Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, and it sounds very promising: "A true Witcher RPG and a surprisingly sharp card puzzler," as he put it. It comes out on October 23, and is available for preorder now on GOG.