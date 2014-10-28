Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions gameplay video

Last week, I sat down with Craig Howard from Lucid Games to play an early build of Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions. Only the second game in the series to release for PC, Geometry Wars 3 is a colorful and frantic arcade-style twin-stick shooter. I was only able to play the early build he brought for a little bit, but so far it looks to be beautifully made—in both its visual and sound design—and I enjoyed the session.

A quick note: The game was recorded in windowed mode, so we had to zoom the screen in very slightly to crop out the taskbar but made sure that no information from the game was lost. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions is set to release on PC November 25th.