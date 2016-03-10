Gears of War 4 'possibly' coming to PC

Judging by our recent chat with Phil Spencer, if there's an Xbox exclusive that would make sense on PC, it may well turn up on PC, for better or worse. Gears of War 4 is the latest game to may-well-be-turning-up on PC, going on a video interview by Game Informer with The Coalition studio head, Rod Fergusson.

"Is there a chance Gears 4 is coming to PC?"

"Possibly," Fergusson replies with rising inflection.

Act cool, Rod. Act cool.

Given recent developments at Microsoft and Fergusson's noncommittal response, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Gears of War 4 on our fair platform. I do however hope it'll arrive in better shape than the Gears of War Ultimate Edition. I also hope it won't be Windows 10-exclusive (well, Windows 10- and Xbox-exclusive), but I wouldn't bet on it.