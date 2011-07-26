Garry's Mod sells one million copies

Back in 2004, Garry's Mod turned Valve's Source Engine into a toybox. Its intuitive UI, straightforward controls and building tools removed the programming barriers needed to be creative with Source. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have used the mod to attach rockets to the G-Man's head, build a giant robots or mess around with the physics system. The community has created hundreds of new game modes, mods and machinima using the tools.

Today, developer Garry Newman posts on his his site to announce that Garry's Mod has now sold more than a million copies since its launch on Steam in 2007.

"This is a pretty big deal for me considering this all started off as a tiny tiny modification about 6 years ago," writes Garry. "This is more than I could have ever expected or wished for!"

"Even though my name is on the Mod there are a lot of people that have helped out over the years – and GMod wouldn't be where it is now without them. Particularly Valve & Steam – which made Garry's Mod technically feasible"

Garry's Mod is available to buy on Steam now for £6 / $10. Garry's Mod 9, an older version with less features, can be downloaded from Steam for free.