GamesAid charity auction: win an Assassin's Creed 3 statue and Hasselhoff's chicken suit

You know what would really tie the room together? No, not a rug! A life-size statue of Connor Kenway from Assassin's Creed 3, of course. You could stand him by the window to ward off burglars, Home Alone-style, or just quietly position him in unexpected places around the house - basements, cupboards, toilets - to wage a campaign of psychological terror against your housemates. The many uses of a life-size Connor Kenway statue are now within your reach thanks to this year's GamesAid Elite Xmas charity auction !

PCG's publishers are proud sponsors of GamesAid, a charitable collective from the UK games industry which primarily helps disabled and disadvantaged young people in the UK. And this year we're delighted to be helping to auction off all manner of gaming goodies: a Burnout race-suit, cheerleader outfit and chicken costume, all worn and signed by David Hasselhoff, Adidas F50 Boots signed by footballman Gareth Bale, a Fallout 3 special edition Penny Arcade poster, and much more. All contributions go towards a very fine cause, allowing you to feel a warm glow of moral integrity, even as you leap screeching from a cupboard dressed as a chicken. Hit the jump for the full list of items and their eBay links.

The Elite GamesAid A-List items

Assassin's Creed 3 - Full Life size Connor Kenway statue !

Burnout Crash TV Ad - Special move Karate Costume worn by David Hasslehoff

Burnout Crash TV Ad - Cheerleader Costume worn and signed by David Hasslehoff

Burnout Crash TV Ad - Chicken Costume worn and signed by David Hasslehoff

Fallout 3 special edition Penny Arcade Poster *signed*

Framed Splatterhouse Print

Enslaved Print signed by Ninja Theory's Tameem Antoniades and LOTR and King Kong actor Andy Serkis

Inversion - painted canvas

Adidas F50 Boots signed by Gareth Bale

We Sing Robbie Williams - signed by 'The Entertainer' himself

World Of Warcraft The Burning Crusade – Collector's Edition

World Of Warcraft Cataclysm Collector's Edition

World Of Warcraft Mists Of Pandaria Collector's Edition

Extremely rare Tonner Tomb Raider Amanda Evert Doll - Mint In Box

A huge thanks to Ubisoft, EA, Blizzard, Capcom, Konami, Sega, Blockbuster, 2K, Premier PR, Indigo Pearl, Square Enix, Namco Bandai, Mastertronic, The Producers and Bethesda and all of the generous companies and sponsors who've donated to the #GamesAidOnWheels collection and made this auction possible. Now go fill your gaming boots!