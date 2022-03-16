Games Workshop suspends all Warhammer sales in Russia

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those affected by Russia’s actions."

Games Workshop, the UK-based company behind the Warhammer products, has announced it is to suspend all sales of its products in Russia, as a consequence of the country's invasion of Ukraine. A short statement posted on the company website reads:

"We are terribly saddened by the horrific events taking place in Ukraine. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those affected by Russia’s actions. In light of this, Games Workshop is suspending all sales of Warhammer products into Russia.

"We didn’t take this decision lightly. We know that there are many Russian hobbyists who don’t condone the war. Yet, we must stand with those suffering."

Many gaming and technology companies have ceased operations in Russia following a call from Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, to do so. These include Activision-Blizzard, EA, Take-Two, CD Projekt, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Sony, and Epic. This is part of a much larger business trend that has seen global firms withdraw from doing business with Russia due to the war in Ukraine: the list includes AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Apple, McDonalds, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Ikea, H&M, Nike, and Mercedes-Benz.

