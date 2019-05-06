Game of Thrones gaming chairs are a real thing apparently

First things first: No, these are not chairs made from the 1,000 swords that were supposedly surrendered to Aegon Targaryen during the War of Conquest. What gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab have made here to celebrate the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is a line of three chair designs themed after the three main houses competing for the Iron Throne—the Starks, the Lannisters, and the Targaryens.

You can buy your GoT-themed gaming chair in either Secretlab's Titan or Omega variety (the Omega was actually our pick for the best gaming chair in our list of, well, the best gaming chairs). As the website says, "Each will be equipped with the models' award-winning features, such as the multi-tilt mechanism, four-directional armrests, Secretlab's signature cold-cured foam as well as the Secretlab TITAN's model-exclusive inbuilt, fully-adjustable lumbar support and the Secretlab OMGEA's highly-acclaimed memory foam lumbar pillow."

I think gaming chairs are a bit silly but then I write this from a chair I took off the street after one of my neighbours dumped it, so maybe take my opinion with a grain of salt in this instance. Also if you pick the Lannister chair you are a monster.

While you're in that chair you could try one of these Game of Thrones games.