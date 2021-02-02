Galax RTX 3090 HOF tops 3GHz breaking 16 world records

Overclockers have managed to achieve a startling 3GHz clock speed with the Galax RTX 3090 HOF, no small feat against the cards 1.39 GHz base clock. Not only that, the card's smashed multiple other world records to boot.

On the Galax site, the HOF is listed with a 1.8 GHz boost, although it will go beyond that with Nvidia's GPU Boost in play. But thanks to the use of liquid nitrogen cooled setups, and GPUPI software, both OGS from "HwBox Hellas OC Team," and Rauf from "Alza OC" have managed to overclock their limited edition GPUs to 3.0 GHz, and in record time.

According to Videocardz, tests that relied on more complex computations saw those figures drop to around 2.8 GHz, but it goes without saying that this is still an incredible feat. Not just the numbers, but the timescale, too.

It took overclockers some two years to get an RTX 2080 Ti running at these kinds of speeds, so to have achieved this already—even before the HOF is set to go on sale—is a very good sign of things to come for these top-tier cards.

The GPU-Z sensor tab benchmark has OGS' RTX 3090 boost clock logged at 2,805MHz boost, meaning true clock speeds of 3,015MHz using the 1B test on GPUPI 3.2.

Rauf, on the other hand, managed 2,795MHz, with its true clock at 3,000MHz. That's with the same test, but on the 3.3 version of the GPUPI software.

Below is the full list of records broken with the Galax RTX 3090 HOF:

1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.2 1B at 3015 MHz - 2.057s

1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.3 1B at 3000 MHz -1.706s

1st place single gpu GPUPi 3.3 32B at 2955 MHz - 1m35s377s

1st place dual gpu GPUPi 32B at 2940 MHz - 47s972ms

1st place dual gpu GPUPI 1B at 2970 MHz -1.036s

1st place single gpu 3DMark Vantage Extreme at 2700MHz - 116711 Score

1st place single gpu 3DMarkll at 2745 MHz- 63574 Score

1st place single gpu Unigine Superposition 4k at 2835 MHz - 24303 Score

1st place single gpu Port Royal at 2880 MHz - 18584 Score

1st place dual gpu Port Royal at 2835 MHz on both cards - 34313 Score

1st place single gpu Fire Strike MOH at 2880 MHz - 50144 Score

1st place single gpu Fire Strike Extreme [HOF] at 2880 MHz - 31590 Score

1st place single gpu Fire Strike Ultra [HOF] at 2880 MHz - 18021 Score

1st place single gpu Time Spy at 2865 MHz at 2865MHz- 25931 Score

1st place single gpu Superposition 8k at 2805 MHz - 11092 Score

1st place single gpu Superposition 1080p Extreme 2965MHz - 18714 Score

The bottom line? Don't mess with the HOF.