Galactic Civilizations 3 story will conclude in the new 'Retribution' expansion

Stardock has announced that its space sandbox strategy game Galactic Civilizations 3 is getting a new expansion, entitled Retribution.

Adding new playable civilizations and a story campaign, the new expansion will conclude the backstory of Galactic Civilizations 3 with a 'climactic final battle,' as well as introducing various new features.

Alien artifacts can grant new capabilities to those that unearth them, and Hypergates, a new tech uncovered by the humans of Sol III, will allow fleets to fast travel across the galaxy.

Retribution will also see the addition of an overhauled technology tree as well as two new major civilizations—Drath and Korath—both of which have their own special abilities and ship parts. New cargo ships have also been added, allowing for delivery of goods and services to your fleets.

Galactic Civilizations 3 was initially released back in 2015 and has enjoyed a number of updates since then. The most recent Intrigue expansion added planetary governments, giving the game (and players) a whole new element to deal with.

You won't have to wait long as it's set for release 'this Winter,' so we can expect to see it land in the next couple of months. In the meantime, you can check out the full announcement for Galactic Civilizations 3: Retribution over on Steam.