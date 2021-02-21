Future Rainbow Six Siege operators will unlock in the Battle Pass

Ubisoft is completely revamping the way Rainbow Six Siege players unlock the newest operators. After five years of $30 annual passes that grant day one access to operators as they come out, Ubi is switching its focus to the seasonal Battle Pass. The Year Pass is officially dead (RIP 2015-2020).

The new initiative is kicking off with the upcoming Crimson Heist season. Anybody who buys into the premium tier of the Battle Pass for $10 will unlock the new Argentinian attacker, Flores. After a two-week exclusivity period on the battle pass, Flores will become available to purchase for the usual 25,000 Renown or 600 R6 Credits ($5).

A mockup of future battle passes that include the new operator. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you're like me and want access to each new op the day they release, the new annual price is $40 (with four passes throughout the year). Of course, your $10 also comes with the potential to unlock every other cosmetic and booster in the pass, so your dollars will technically go further. Bundles of R6 credits amounting to $5 can also be earned in the pass, so you can get a discount on the next one if you're dedicated.

If you're already a fan of Siege's battle passes, this is probably good news. If you don't care about weapon skins and can stand to wait a few weeks, you can still unlock Flores with Renown like you always have.

Ubisoft had a lot to say about the future of Siege during today's Crimson Heist reveal. I also tried Flores for myself last week and had fun blowing stuff up with his exploding drones.