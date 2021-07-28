Fuse and Caustic will get major buffs in Apex Legends Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10 is close on the horizon with a new legend (the stealthy tracker Seer), new LMG, a bundle of new Arenas maps as well as Ranked mode, and a World's Edge map update that drowns even more of the landscape in hazardous lava pools. Beyond these flashy additions, Respawn is also preparing a few major buffs to underperforming legends that could finally inspire me to play Fuse and Caustic more often.

As shared by GameSpot, the biggest Season 10 tweaks by far are coming to Fuse. Not only will his Knuckle Dusters tactical ability be more potent, but his Motherlode Ultimate has a brand new trick, in addition to the usual circular fire prison. The other significant buff is coming to Caustic, whose toxic gas will now get deadlier over time.

Fuse

The Knuckle Dusters tactical will last twice as long

The Motherlode ultimate will highlight enemies trapped in its radius

Caustic

Toxic gas will now increase damage output as time goes on, starting at 5 and ticking up by 1 every other second as players spend more time in the cloud. There is no maximum damage the gas can deal.

Toxic gas grenade dissipates five seconds earlier than before, limiting how long his ultimate can deny areas.

It's nice to see Fuse get some love from Respawn. Since his release, he's been an awkward fit in Apex's meta. It's not that he's useless (any Apex character can get the job done), but his ability to stun enemies and lob grenades extra far has rarely come in handy for me. I'll certainly be looking for more ways to use his kit now that his ultimate has the potential to highlight multiple enemies while they're trapped in a ring of fire. With this change, finishing off a squad in a Motherlode ring might actually be as easy as shooting fish in a barrel.

Caustic's new damage ramp-up isn't as drastic, but it instantly makes him a more appealing pick when our squad needs some crowd control. I think the subtle damage tick will be a lot more noticeable with his ultimate gas grenade than his traps. Players I've encountered are typically savvy enough to avoid my gas mines, but a well-thrown gas grenade is bound to smoke out one or two enemies from a fortified position.

Rounding out the balance pass are a few other legend tweaks, including a slight Horizon buff undoing a change from last year and a small Revenant nerf.

Horizon

Horizon's air maneuverability while using Gravity Lift is increased "closer" to what it was in Season 7, but it apparently won't be a "total revert"

Revenant

Enemies can now hear a unique sound when Revenant's Death Totem expires for his team

Respawn has yet to release its official version of these patch notes, but they'll probably appear around the time Apex Legends Season 10, Emergence, releases on August 3.