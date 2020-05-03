Fully automatic crossbows in Mount & Blade 2 are hysterical

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is a medieval warfare RPG with some of the best combat out there, but sometimes you want something more. Something ridiculous.

Modding fully automatic crossbows into Mount & Blade is a hobby as old as Mount & Blade modding itself, with YouTube videos dating back to the halcyon days of the aughts showcasing them. Thus the torch has passed to Mount & Blade 2 , bringing us now to a fully automatic crossbow mod for Bannerlord. Yes, the weapon so deadly that Pope Urban II banned their usage is now even deadlier.

This blessing comes to us just on the heels of an arrow shotgun mod just two days ago. The great thing about both of these mods is that they are truly hilarious, and I cannot stop watching gifs of them in action. Here, for example, is a Reddit user taking their automatic crossbow for a test drive:

Here’s one player’s army getting revenge for his death.

Here is the carnage one modder inflicted while testing. The green notifications are friendlies killing enemies.