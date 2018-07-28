Full choral performance of Civilization 4 theme wows on America's Got Talent

Roughly 145 singers from a California choir group called the Angel City Chorale performed "Baba Yetu," the main theme of Civilization 4, on a recent episode of America's Got Talent. The group's rendition was wonderful, and proved popular with the judges: it earned a golden buzzer from actress Olivia Munn, guaranteeing the group a spot in the next round of the competition.

Composed by Christopher Tin and originally performed by South Africa's Soweto Gospel Choir, "Baba Yetu" was the first piece of video game music to win a Grammy award. It topped the category of Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists in 2011. For my money it's also one of Civilization's better themes, and I'd say the Angel City Chorale did it justice. You can compare it to the original version here:

Thanks, Eurogamer.