Frozen Synapse demo now available

Frozen Synapse is brilliant, 89% brilliant , in fact, which is why the release of a demo on the Frozen Synapse site is brilliant news. The 131MB download contains three demo missions and an instant skirmish option that will randomly generate an arena and some pawns to control. The multiplayer option is locked off, sadly. Frozen Synapse excels when you're facing off against human opponents, but don't worry, the AI is capable of giving new players a run for their money. Frozen Synapse is available to buy from the Frozen Synapse site and Steam .