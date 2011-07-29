From Dust "will not require a permanent online connection" say Ubisoft

Ubisoft have confirmed to VG247 that their recently delayed god game, From Dust "will not require a permanent online connection to play in single-player mode.”

This week, we learned that Driver: San Francisco will have Ubisoft's always-online DRM system. The From Dust Steam entry does list the Ubisoft Online Service as third party DRM, but it looks as though it's a less stringent version.

Ubisoft told us yesterday that they see their DRM system as "a success," saying that it's led to “a clear reduction in piracy of our titles which required a persistent online connection.”