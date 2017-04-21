Free N++ Ultimate Edition update adds another 2000 levels

Shaun chose the minimalist platformer N++ as his Staff Pick for 2016, noting at the time that he'd managed to finish more than 500 levels up to that point. That sounds like an awful lot of levels, yet it only represents about a quarter of what the game has to offer. Or, more precisely, had to offer: Today's launch of the free N++ Ultimate Edition update doubles its size to a ridiculous 4340 "hand-crafted, finely-tuned levels."

And in case the game wasn't hard enough for you, the update also brings a new Hardcore mode, "which changes the rules of the game and lets the player see Solo in a whole new light," developer Metanet Software said. "Hardcore mode is all about skill, so it's a true challenge for the Ultimate ninja!"

Despite its "spartan premise" and minimalist styling, N++ is a really good platformer. We called it "a masterful distillation of classic action-platforming gameplay, doling out tension and elation in equal measure," and slapped it with a 92/100 score in our review—high praise by any measure.

The Ultimate Edition update also includes 60 new color schemes, new ninja headbands, secrets, and at least one new achievement. And, as mentioned, it is free, while N++ itself is on sale for half-price—that's $8/£6/€8—on Steam.