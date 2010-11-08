Popular

Free Battlefield Bad Company 2 map pack will revive fan favourites

VIP Map Pack 7 will be adding four brand new maps to Battlefield: Bad Company 2, two of which are revised and updated versions of Battlefield Bad Company stalwarts, Harvest Day and Oasis. What's more, DICE will be releasing the map pack for free on PC. Read on for the included maps.

The old maps have been rebuilt and remastered to include Bad Company 2's assets, destructible structures and ambient sound effects, and Heavy Metal is set to be the biggest multiplayer map in the whole game. Here's the list of maps that will be included in the pack.

Map 1: Oasis

  • Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company multiplayer

  • Game modes: Rush, Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch

Map 2: Harvest Day

  • Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company multiplayer

  • Game modes: Rush, Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch

Map 3: Cold War

  • Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 singleplayer

  • Game modes: Rush, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch

Map 4: Heavy Metal

  • Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 singleplayer

  • Game modes: Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch

DICE haven't announced a release date for the new maps yet, but they'll definitely be free. For more information, check out the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 blog .

