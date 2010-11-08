Free Battlefield Bad Company 2 map pack will revive fan favourites

VIP Map Pack 7 will be adding four brand new maps to Battlefield: Bad Company 2, two of which are revised and updated versions of Battlefield Bad Company stalwarts, Harvest Day and Oasis. What's more, DICE will be releasing the map pack for free on PC. Read on for the included maps.

The old maps have been rebuilt and remastered to include Bad Company 2's assets, destructible structures and ambient sound effects, and Heavy Metal is set to be the biggest multiplayer map in the whole game. Here's the list of maps that will be included in the pack.

Map 1: Oasis



Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company multiplayer



Game modes: Rush, Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch



Map 2: Harvest Day



Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company multiplayer



Game modes: Rush, Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch



Map 3: Cold War



Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 singleplayer



Game modes: Rush, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch



Map 4: Heavy Metal



Origin: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 singleplayer



Game modes: Conquest, Squad Rush, Squad Deathmatch



DICE haven't announced a release date for the new maps yet, but they'll definitely be free. For more information, check out the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 blog .