When to watch Inception in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In case you missed it, Fortnite will be showing a screening of Christopher Nolan's 2010 dream-within-a-dream thriller movie Inception, in what is sure to be one of the weirder film viewing experiences this year, even removed from that whole quarantine business. Nolan previously debuted a trailer for his next film, Tenet, in Fortnite, which he somehow still hopes people will go see in theaters next month.

If you're interested in joining a few Fortnite friends and watching Leonardo DiCaprio hijack some dreams, here's everything you need to know, including date and time, how to watch, and more.

When is Fortnite showing Inception?

There are three showtimes for Fortnite in Inception: 5am, 5pm, and 8:55pm Pacific Time.

5 am PDT | 12 pm GMT

5 pm PDT | 12 am GMT

8:55 pm PDT | 3:55 am BST

Where and how to watch Inception in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is hosting Inception on its relatively new Party Royale island. Like any other mode, go to the mode select section of the main menu and select party royale. You'll be thrown into the party royale island, where there's no weapons, just mini-games and a few other distractions for friends to share in.

If you want to watch Fortnite together with friends, you should squad up before joining Party Royale. Otherwise you'll just fill in single file and possibly get separated.

Once you're in Party Royale, head over to the main stage area. You'll see it on your map. We assume that's where Epic will be showing the movie, considering it's the closest thing to a theater screen on the island.

Rules for watching Inception in Fortnite

Epic may have struck a deal with Warner Bros. to show off Inception in Fortnite, but that doesn't mean you can do the same. There's no streaming allowed during the film, and we assume Epic and Warner Bros will be watching closely to make sure their property isn't illegally distributed. Stream at your own risk, as you may get hit with a DMCA notice.

I hear my country might get Batman Begins or The Prestige. What gives?

It's a copyright thing. Warner Bros. has distribution rights in certain territories, so if you live outside of the United States, you might instead be viewing Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins or The Prestige, which are good movies in their own right. If you're in the UK, you get to watch the only one with Batman and Wolverine in it.