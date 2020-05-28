Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3 is delayed again

The start of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3 has been delayed again, although fortunately not for very long. Epic announced today that instead of beginning on June 4, as was planned, it will actually kick off on June 11.

A reason for the delay was provided, as Epic said only that it's still working to "get everything ready" for the new season. It also reminded players to wrap their season 2 business up while they can, including Battle Pass challenges and appearance choices for Brutus, TNTina, Meowscles, Skye, Midas, and Maya.

The Fortnite Doomsday event, called The Device, has also been pushed back, and will take place at 2 pm ET on June 6, although Epic recommends that interested players show up a half-hour early to get a good seat.

This isn't the first time that Chapter 2 season 3 has been delayed. It was originally supposed to come to a close at the end of April, but a couple of weeks before that scheduled conclusion Epic pushed it to June 4. This new delay is much shorter, and hopefully that means it won't be delayed again.

