For Honor will be an "always online experience"

The Viking/Samurai/Knight brawler For Honor leans heavily on multiplayer action, but Ubisoft revealed in January of this year that there will be a full single-player campaign as well. In fact, creative director Jason VandenBerghe said in a recent interview that even if you only play the campaign, "you'll feel like you got your money's worth," because it's a "full experience on its own." But it will also be an "always online experience," meaning that you'll have to be connected to the internet, even when you're playing by yourself.

"We can confirm that For Honor is an always online experience. Some elements of progression, which is hosted online, are shared across story and multiplayer mode. Players will need to be connected to the internet at all times to play For Honor," a Ubi rep wrote in response to a forum inquiry that found its way to NeoGAF. GameSpot later confirmed that the response is indeed accurate.

Always-on games may not be as controversial as they used to be, but even though we're getting used to this kind of nonsense it has to be frustrating for people with poor or intermittent connections. Or even just as a matter of principle: Why do I need to be connected if I'm playing solo? I don't imagine the requirement will sway too many gamers who were already committed to For Honor, but for those of you who have yet to make up your minds, could this keep you away?

For Honor is scheduled to come out on February 14, 2017.