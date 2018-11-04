Football Manager 2019 now has a half-season demo

If Joe's glowing review wasn't enough to make you pick up Football Manager 2019, which came out this week, then you can now play half a season for free in a newly-released demo.

The demo will let you quick start seasons for a number of different leagues, and your save file will carry over to the full game, should you decide to purchase it.

Joe said it's the best ever in the series, with plenty of new headline features. I'm intrigued by the overhauled tactics system, which sounds like it manages to give you more control of your squad—particularly over what they do when they have the ball—while managing to be more streamlined, and easier to understand.

Training has also been given a facelift, and so have player personalities. As Joe found out while managing Bayern Munich, a dressing room revolt is a real possibility.

You can grab the demo on Steam. The full game is £37.99/$49.99.

