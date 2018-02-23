Florida's Overwatch League team to honor the Parkland school shooting victims

The Florida Mayhem Overwatch League team announced today that its players will wear patches this week honoring Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the Florida community terrorized by last week's school shooting.

Mayhem Players to Honor Stoneman Douglas CommunityLinks: https://t.co/ACZsdShlP1https://t.co/z1mpR9TJ5K pic.twitter.com/RgxZ6W7bncFebruary 22, 2018

"The tragic events of last week's school shooting have left us all shaken and upset," said Florida Mayhem CEO Ben Spoont in the statement. "As the community begins to heal, we felt a need to try to honor not only the victims but also the message and passion that the community has since voiced. In honor of Parkland, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the entire State of Florida which we represent we are proud to wear the Stoneman Douglas patch to bring both awareness and sense of community healing to all."

The team is encouraging the Overwatch community to donate to the victims' GoFundMe page, which has currently raised more than $2 million.