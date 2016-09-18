Final Fantasy XIV patch 3.4 adds apartments, aquariums

Final Fantasy XIV is hitting version 3.4 soon, and Square Enix has blown its contents wide open. Hmm, do the contents of a patch justify such dramatic language? Actually, I think they do, as 3.4 adds new raids against a big bad dude named Alexander: The Creator, who appears to be a steampunk city brought grinding and whirring to life. Here, see Alexander in action:

Not quite as dramatic, but perhaps equally exciting are the new apartment complexes, which will be added to every ward and subdivision in the game. You'll need to be level 50, and to have attained the rank of second lieutenant in the Maelstrom, the Order of the Twin Adder, or the Immortal Flames, to sign up for one—oh and you'll also need a cool 500,000 gil. Man, there are more hoops in FFXIV's apartment buying than getting a flat in the real world.

Aquariums are also coming, because what is an MMO without aquariums? You can stash any fish you've managed to catch here, and while you're seeing them wriggle about, why not have a listen to the 'Orchestrion', a device that will let you play songs from the soundtrack.

There are many more details about the upcoming update here.