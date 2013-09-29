Final Fantasy VII's crappy music quality finally fixed in latest update

Obviously Final Fantasy VIII/IX/XII/ Dissidia 012: Duodecim Final Fantasy is the best FF ever made,

but I think we can all agree that FFIX/Mystic Quest/ FFVII is a close second. The adventures of Cloud, Gun-Arm, Dead Flower Girl and co. was re-released on PC a year ago with added achievements and cloud-saving - but with rubbish-sounding music compared to the original PS1 game. Players quickly found a way to replace the music files , but if you don't want to risk the wrath of Ultimate Weapon by modifying the game's folder contents, you'll be pleased to hear that Square Enix has finally issued an update that does the same.

As this blog post reveals, the update will automagically be applied next time you launch the game, whether it's via the Square Enix Store or via Steam. It won't do anything to soothe your broken heart over poor old Aeris, but it will "upgrade" the audio in some way. No details are given on how the audio has been upgraded, but I'm hoping it will at least be on a par with the original PS1 game now. (One Winged Angel really shouldn't sound like this .)

Cheers, PCGamesN .