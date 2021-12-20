Popular

Forcing Final Fantasy Remake 7 to run in DirectX 11 might help with stuttering

It's not in the options menu, but then not much is.

Aerith offers a flower
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Here's a public service announcement: if you're experiencing a lot of stuttering in the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which seems particularly bad in chapter 3's slums and other hub areas where a lot of characters congregate, there's a potential fix for it. While not a perfect solution, it has reduced the number of framerate drops I experienced while sprinting through the streets between sidequests.

To set Final Fantasy 7 Remake to run in DirectX 11 mode, click on your profile in the top-right of the Epic launcher and select settings from the drop-down menu. Scroll down until you see a list of currently installed games, click on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, then tick the "Additional Command Line Arguments" box. In the space below it, type "-dx11" without the quotes. If you want to force it to run in fullscreen rather than borderless windowed, add "-fullscreen" as well.

The downside to running Final Fantasy 7 Remake in DirectX 11 is that it prevents HDR from working. According to PCGamingWiki, this can result in "wrong and washed-out colors, with severe banding." Choose SDR from what few graphics options there are.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PC port is a major disappointment, and not just because of some inconsistent frametimes. The inability to turn off dynamic resolution is another frustration, though there's a workaround for that as well: the dynamic resolution disabler mod, courtesy of BobG123. 

