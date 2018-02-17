Final Fantasy 15 teases mod support with civilian Cactuars

When I interviewed Final Fantasy 15 director Hajime Tabata at Gamescom last year, we spoke about its incoming PC iteration and the effect player-made mods will have on the game.

"Certainly traditionally Final Fantasy has a bit of an image that everyone has the exact same experience and shares that experience with everyone that plays the game," Tabata told me. "With Final Fantasy 15 we went in a slightly different direction, right from the start the way the whole game is structured and created gives each individual player their own individual and unique FF15 journey. I certainly think the modding community is going to resonate with that and the idea that you can change it any way they want is exciting."

In the following short, the game's civilians have been replaced with the series' iconic Cactuars. It's simple, but I agree with Tabata: This is exciting.

Seriously, how cute is that cactus person sweeping up at the end there?

Of course, this is but a taste of what's to come. And with Final Fantasy 15's Windows Edition due in just over two weeks' time—March 6, 2018—I can't wait to see what the game's community comes up with from thereon.