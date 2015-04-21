Popular

Fan film makes Battlefield 4 look beautiful

By

Battlefield 4

The tragedy is, as amazing as Battlefield 4 looks in this short montage, it's not really representative of the game as it exists. More than anything, watching it made me realise that it's been a while since I last played Arma 3.

Even if it is a fiction, it's an incredibly well made one. The scenarios are beautifully shot and the editing keeps the action snappy and exciting. It's a reminder that amazing things can happen in a Battlefield games; just probably not in standard play on public servers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the team that made the video previously made an equally impressive looking Arma 3 "trailer". You can see that below.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments